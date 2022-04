Several players have big days at the plate leading their teams to important area victories. Cherokee County 15, White Plains 6: Walker Pruett went 3-for-3, homered twice and drove in six runs as the Warriors picked up a big area victory. He hit a grand slam in the third inning to make it 5-0 and a two-run homer in the fifth. Brock Burns had two hits and two RBIs for White Plains.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO