Eagles Announce Deacon Frey’s Departure

Glenn Frey was very much on the Eagles' minds when their Hotel California Tour stopped in his hometown of Detroit on Thursday night (March 24). Group members paid several tributes to their late co-founder — who passed away in January 2016 from multiple medical causes — throughout the three-hour show at Little Caesars Arena. Don Henley, who started the band with Frey in 1971 after the two played in Linda Ronstadt's band, told the crowd before "Take It to the Limit" that, "It's always a little bittersweet to come play here, but we are forever connected with you. We miss our founder, but his legacy is going to live on in every song we play for you."

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO