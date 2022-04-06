ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onawa, IA

Iowa man found in possession of meth ingredients pleads guilty

By Ariel Pokett
 2 days ago

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who was charged with intent to make and distribute methamphetamine has pleaded guilty in Sioux City.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Dustin Haynes, 38, of Onawa, was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute, attempt to manufacture methamphetamine, and illegal possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty on March 24.

Evidence during the plea hearing revealed that Haynes had been previously convicted of burglary, assault while participating in a felony, and possession of a controlled substance. These convictions prohibited Haynes from owning a firearm, according to the release.

Further evidence suggested that on September 1, 2021, officers conducted a traffic stop involving Haynes while he was driving. Components of a methamphetamine lab were seized from Haynes’ vehicle, along with a broken-down shotgun that was in the trunk.

Sioux City man charged with sexual abuse of two girls

The release said officers found receipts showing the purchase of two boxes of pseudoephedrine that were also found in the vehicle. The receipts showed that the pseudoephedrine had been purchased within the previous 30 days of the traffic stop. The release indicated that pseudoephedrine can be used to make methamphetamine. Haynes attempted to run from the scene in his vehicle before attempting to run on foot. The release stated that he threw out several baggies of meth.

A presentence report will be prepared before the sentencing hearing will be set. Haynes faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years, a $5,000,000 fine, and four years of supervised release for the drug convictions. He faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and three years of supervised release for the firearm conviction.

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa DCI Laboratory, Monona County Sheriff’s Department, and Iowa State Patrol.

