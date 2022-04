Our stay was sponsored by Hotel Spero. All opinions are my own. Follow me on NewsBreak to learn more about hotels that give back!. We made spring break plans to head to the mountains and explore a new to us national park, Yosemite National Park. To fly into Yosemite, one of the best options is to fly to San Francisco from the east coast. We decided to make the best usage of our time there and spend two half days exploring Fog City. The first step was finding a Good Hotel® and I was thrilled to discover Hotel Spero, a downtown boutique hotel offering comfortable accommodations and a great launching pad.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO