Schuyler County Drug Take Back Events

One woman was taken into custody Friday after striking a State Trooper with a box truck during a pursuit near the Ontario and Monroe County border. Police report that around 8:15am, troopers and Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies pursued a U-Haul whose occupants were believed to be larceny suspects on the Thruway before exiting and going on to I-490. Once in Monroe County, the truck struck a trooper who was outside of his vehicle in a U-turn area. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Irondequoit police were able to detain the truck’s two passengers. The driver, 46 year old Theresa Gillette, was arrested shortly after by State Police.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO