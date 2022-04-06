ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shuler Gym/Clef Club

WHYY
Cover picture for the articleA haven for youth that’s produced world-class boxers & a legendary club that was crucial to...

Westerly Sun

Letter: Come to open gym at Bradford School on Saturdays

Westerly Recreation is awesome! The department staff, maintenance crew, and volunteer board are doing amazing things for the whole community. One example is the offering of Open Gym Saturdays, which is next available this Saturday, March 26, and Saturday, April 2, in the morning hours, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Bradford (School) Gym, 15 Church St. This is open to kids and adults of all ages, with no fees or registration required. Kids 12 years old and up may be dropped off. There are many activities available, such as basketball, pickleball, floor scooters, rowing machines, arts and crafts supplies, space to walk and socialize, and much more. Coach John will also be on-site. All are invited.
WESTERLY, RI
Dallas Observer

Dallas Has a European Night Club-Inspired Gym With John Reed Fitness

There is a new hot club in town fully decked out with state-of-the-art lighting, the best DJs spinning live and plenty of Instagrammable photo ops. And by club, we mean fitness club. European brand John Reed Fitness opened its second U.S. facility in Dallas on Feb. 24, and North Texans can't get enough of the nightclub-inspired gym.
DALLAS, TX
WRBL News 3

Dan Parker: Tragedy to triumph

UPDATE – Dan Parker’s incredible story was featured on the CBS Evening News on April 8, 2022 at part of Steve Hartman’s “On the Road” series. You can watch the story by clicking here. (EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a republication. This story was originally published on Dec. 5, 2017) COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week’s […]
COLUMBUS, GA

