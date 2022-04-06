Help wanted: volunteers needed to watch Piping Plovers

Cats can be sneaky little things, but perhaps no one comes close to Charlie. The furry friend was lovingly dubbed "klepto cat" by his owner, 41-year-old Alice Bigge of Bristol, U.K., after she discovered he had stolen dozens of items from her neighbors. Some of Charlie's contraband includes rubber ducks, plastic dinosaurs, spectacles and cutlery. In an attempt to reunite the stolen goods with their rightful owners, Bigge has since set up a reclamation box, where her neighbors can identify their items and take them home. The pet parent discovered her cat's thievery when she woke up one morning and came face to face with a toy diplodocus on her pillow, Good News Network reports.

