Illinois lawmakers call for automakers to help police combat carjackings

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man suspected in the slayings of two women in southwestern Illinois has been shot and wounded by a state police trooper following a vehicle chase. The women’s bodies were found Saturday morning outside a home in Collinsville, about 83 miles (133 kilometers) south of Springfield, the Belleville News-Democrat reported. Local officers spotted […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois laid out a new plan to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic. Governor JB Pritzker launched the ‘Overdose Action Plan’ on Monday. Illinois’ Chief Behavioral Health Officer David T. Jones has been tapped to lead the effort. He will work with lawmakers, people who use drugs and other […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents could soon see cameras installed along the state’s highways. That technology can scan license plates, and police said that it could help them solve crimes. The House passes a measure to install highway cameras that scan and read residents’ license plates. Governor JB Pritzker has called for expanding surveillance […]
The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
The United States Department of Justice has released information on the sentencing of nine men from Monroe, Louisiana. According to the DOJ, the arrests are part of an investigative operation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and about $4,100. According to the California Highway Patrol - Valley Division, during a traffic stop on March 7, officers stopped a Jeep for...
A handgun used in the South Loop killing of a friend of well-known rapper G Herbo was among a cache of weapons a trio of U.S. soldiers at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, conspired to sell in Chicago, according to court records. A .40-caliber Glock was used in the killing of Gregory...
HUNDREDS of immigrants and mixed-status families are getting $500 monthly income payments this month. These forms of payments, known as universal basic income (UBI), are being launched by six non-profit organizations. One of them is N.M. CAFé, which confirmed to The Sun that a total of 330 families from New...
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
Big shout-out to "Kolt," the canine officer responsible for sniffing out a nearly $4 million drug bust in Fayette County, Texas. Woof! Woof!. According to a report from KRHD 25, Fayette County Narcotics' K-9 Unit Seized 211.4 pounds of Meth during a traffic stop on Friday, March 11. That seizure...
I've done a handful of stories about cars being pulled over, trucks, suitcases, and duffle bags filled with weed. This one is by far my favorite. Thomas the Tank Engine, I'm looking at you! NBCCHICAGO. This was a bust that will go down in Chicago area/Illinois history. Eleven tons, packed...
Inside this abandoned Bonanza Steakhouse in Illinois, you will not believe what they found. I remember when I was a kid, my parents would go out to dinner every Friday night. Most of the time I would go with them. It was a family meal night out. We would rotate each week and hit several different places in and around the town where I grew up.
CHICAGO — Two brothers were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the victims’ family. Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed in connection to a shooting that happened at Ginger Bend Drive on Wednesday. In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 35-year-old Cherell Ingram was charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The victim, 25-year-old Brandon McClendon, […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine.
Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department.
According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
Bail was set at $50,000.
