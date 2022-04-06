Ald. Raymond Lopez will run for mayor of Chicago

Amid soaring gas prices, former Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson is holding a gas giveaway. According to CBS News, after donating $200,000 of gas in Chicago, this gas giveaway on March 24 at 7 a.m. will be the second one Wilson has conducted. Each car is expected to receive $50 in gas. Over 45 gas stations will participate until $1 million is used.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 DAYS AGO