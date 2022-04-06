ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ald. Raymond Lopez will run for mayor of Chicago

CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Side Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) announced Wednesday...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Former Chicago Mayoral Candidate Willie Wilson Holding Gas Giveaway

Amid soaring gas prices, former Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson is holding a gas giveaway. According to CBS News, after donating $200,000 of gas in Chicago, this gas giveaway on March 24 at 7 a.m. will be the second one Wilson has conducted. Each car is expected to receive $50 in gas. Over 45 gas stations will participate until $1 million is used.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
Chicago, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
New Jersey Globe

Paramus Dems pick Bellinger to run for mayor

Paramus Democrats selected MariaElena Bellinger as their candidate for mayor to replace three-term incumbent Richard LaBarbiera. The New Jersey Globe first reported on Sunday that LaBarbiera would not seek re-election this year. Bellinger is seeking to become the first woman mayor of Paramus, one of the state’s most consistent swing...
PARAMUS, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Lopez
Person
Lori Lightfoot
WGN Radio

Mayor Lori Lightfoot previews the 2022 baseball season

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Bob Sirott to talk about the Cubs opener at Wrigley this afternoon, championship aspirations for the White Sox, how her March Madness bracket fared, and why the Bears should continue to play at Soldier Field. “Lori from the Northside” had plenty of sports thoughts!
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy