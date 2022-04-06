Ald. Raymond Lopez will run for mayor of Chicago

Ald. Ray Lopez from the 15th Ward joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand to discuss why he and other aldermen, have called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to end any disciplinary action against unvaccinated city workers and what alternate option they would like to see offered for the unvaccinated city workers. Follow […]
Amid soaring gas prices, former Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson is holding a gas giveaway. According to CBS News, after donating $200,000 of gas in Chicago, this gas giveaway on March 24 at 7 a.m. will be the second one Wilson has conducted. Each car is expected to receive $50 in gas. Over 45 gas stations will participate until $1 million is used.
Nearly 30 years before Lori Lightfoot made Chicago history as the city’s first openly gay mayor, a gay Black man — Terence Alan Smith — stirred up conversations around race and gender when his drag persona, Joan Jett Blakk, decided to run in the 1991 election. Though...
Paramus Democrats selected MariaElena Bellinger as their candidate for mayor to replace three-term incumbent Richard LaBarbiera. The New Jersey Globe first reported on Sunday that LaBarbiera would not seek re-election this year. Bellinger is seeking to become the first woman mayor of Paramus, one of the state’s most consistent swing...
Former Chicago Ald. Ricardo Munoz was sentenced to 13 months in prison Thursday for spending thousands of dollars from a political fund he chaired to buy iPhones, sports tickets and clothes, among other personal items. U.S. Judge John Kness also ordered the former alderman to 18 months supervised release following...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Bob Sirott to talk about the Cubs opener at Wrigley this afternoon, championship aspirations for the White Sox, how her March Madness bracket fared, and why the Bears should continue to play at Soldier Field. “Lori from the Northside” had plenty of sports thoughts!
