Wizards Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

The Washington Wizards have released their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Washington Wizards are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening, and for the contest they have released their injury report.

The full injury report for the Wizards can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Wizards (35-44) have already been eliminated from 2022 NBA Playoffs contention, while the Hawks (41-38) are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
FastBreak on FanNation

How to Watch Suns at Jazz on Friday Night

Looking to avoid falling into a tie for the 6-seed in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz will have their hands full with the Phoenix Suns, who own the best record in the NBA. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Reuters

Trae Young helps Hawks down Wizards, keep pace with Nets

The Atlanta Hawks kept pace with the Brooklyn Nets in their duel for the No. 8 playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament Wednesday night, riding Trae Young’s 30-point performance to a 118-103 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards. Both the Nets (42-38), who beat the New York...
NBC Sports

Young carves Wizards' defense, outshines Porzingis in Hawks W

The Washington Wizards lost to the Hawks 118-103 in Atlanta on Wednesday night. Here are five observations from what went down... As the Wizards are playing out the string of their season, eliminated from postseason play, they got a glimpse on Wednesday night of one of the last teams to qualify for the play-in tournament in the East, the Atlanta Hawks. It was a reminder of how strong and unusually deep the conference has become.
FastBreak on FanNation

