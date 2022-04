BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox Opening Day has arrived, albeit a day later than planned. But the Red Sox and the Yankees will finally open their regular seasons in the Bronx on Friday afternoon. With that comes the first of 162 lineups that Alex Cora will post during the regular season. Here is who Boston is sending out at Yankee Stadium, with a whole lot of pop in heart of the order: 1. Enrique Hernandez, CF 2. Rafael Devers, 3B 3. Xander Bogaerts, SS 4. J.D. Martinez, DH 5. Alex Verdugo, LF 6. Trevor Story, 2B 7. Bobby Dalbec, 1B 8. Jackie Bradley Jr., RF 9. Christian Vazquez, C — Nathan...

