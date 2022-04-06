ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cibolo, TX

Human leg found on Texas highway was from crash more than 40 miles away

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
CIBOLO, Texas — Police say a human leg found on the side of the road in Texas came from a deadly accident that occurred miles away earlier that day.

A driver on Interstate 10 in Cibolo, Texas, called police after finding what appeared to be a human leg in the eastbound lanes of the roadway, KSAT reported. When police called other agencies as part of their investigation, they learned about a deadly crash in Boerne, Texas, earlier that day.

The crash in Boerne, also on I-10, killed Jeremy McGee. Police told the Seguin Gazette that McGee was outside of his truck when he was hit by a passing car. Investigators said the driver who hit McGee did stop, and that it wasn’t clear why McGee was outside of his vehicle.

“At this time, it’s believed another vehicle was traveling near (the SUV that hit McGee),” Boerne communication director Chris Shadrock told My San Antonio. “Upon Mr. McGee being struck by the vehicle, his foot somehow ended up lodged onto a vehicle and fell off in the community of Cibolo.”

Police say they are continuing their investigation, but the driver who hit McGee is not expected to be charged, KSAT reported.

