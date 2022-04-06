ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Representative Fred Upton Announces Retirement after 35 Years in Congress

By News Anchors & Reporters
WJR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, April 6, 2022 ~ In a surprise announcement Tuesday, Representative Fred Upton revealed that he will step down from his Congressional seat after the end of his current term. “Even the best stories have...

www.wjr.com

