KDH Police Dept. to host blood drive at Town Hall on Tuesday, April 12

CHEYENNE – Want to learn what's involved in being a police officer in the Capital City? Interested in taking classes in subjects ranging from constitutional law to crime investigations and car chases?
If so, the Cheyenne Police Department's five-week academy for regular citizens starts April 4, CPD announced Monday. Registration runs through March 28, or whenever the first 30 applicants sign up.
The no-cost Citizens Police Academy, which lasts through...
Save the date! The Centereach High School, 14 43rd Street, Centereach is hosting a Community Blood Drive in its new back gym on Saturday, March 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are strongly preferred by calling 800-933-2566. Walk-ins are welcome. Each donor will receive a T-Shirt. For more information, please email [email protected]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Dept. is looking for candidates that want to help make a difference in the city. City workers told News Leader 9 the job isn’t for anyone looking to just earn a paycheck. Staff want to make sure people applying at this...
Geneva General Hospital will host an American Red Cross blood drive on Friday, March 25. The drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Conference Room A/B located on the basement level of Geneva General Hospital, 196 North Street, Geneva. The American Red Cross is facing a national...
SEYMOUR — The Naugatuck Valley Health District will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on April 22, 2022, from 12:00PM to 5:00PM at the Seymour Community Center (20 Pine Street, Seymour, CT 06483). Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.
LAWRENCEVILLE, ILL (WTHI) - You can give the gift of life-saving blood at a drive later this month. The American Red Cross is partnering with Lawrence County Memorial Hospital and Aperion Care for the blood drive in Lawrenceville, Illinois. It is happening March 31st from Noon to 6 p.m. in...
UTICA — Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 17, at the St. Elizabeth College of Nursing in the Multipurpose Room at 2215 Genesee St. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University has partnered with The Blood Connection(TBC) for the first time to host a blood drive. The blood drive will be held on Mar. 28 near the King Frazier Student Center located at 3219 College St. in the Kennedy parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Each blood donor will receive a $10 […]
State Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, and state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, are hosting three town hall meetings Saturday to discuss the results of the 2022 Indiana legislative session. The public events are set for 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lincoln Community Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland; 1 to 2...
TULSA, Okla. — Blood is something we all need to survive, but for many people who depend on blood donations to stay healthy, the supply is running low. That’s why the Oklahoma Blood Institute and FOX23′s parent company, Cox Media Group, set up a public blood drive Monday.
"It's easy to draw a crowd because they donate Dragon gear that donors can choose from when they register to donate, in addition to the giving a free t-shirt that the Community Blood Center provides for donors," said Mark Pompilio, the Marketing Communications and Public Relations Manager at the Community Blood Center.
Comments / 0