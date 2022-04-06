KDH Police Dept. to host blood drive at Town Hall on Tuesday, April 12

SEYMOUR — The Naugatuck Valley Health District will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on April 22, 2022, from 12:00PM to 5:00PM at the Seymour Community Center (20 Pine Street, Seymour, CT 06483). Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.

SEYMOUR, CT ・ 15 DAYS AGO