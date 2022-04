While most of the funding is devoted to roads, the federal infrastructure act is still a chance for cities and states to think beyond cars. (The Hill) Cities don’t tend to follow through on their safer-streets plans. One way to avoid the red tape, community pushback and bureaucratic inertia that dooms many projects is for cities to require themselves to implement planned bike projects whenever streets are repaved. (City Lab)

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO