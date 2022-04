MIAMI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SaaS market is expected to grow at a 27% compound annual rate until 2028. Unlike other software products, cloud services allow for much shorter spans between updates, some of them deploying several updates per day. A lot of things can go wrong if cybersecurity is not handled correctly. Security must be agile, or it will fall behind.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO