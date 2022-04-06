ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother upset with how her son was treated at school

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago

So today (Wednesday) I dropped my son Cayden, who is 7, off to school regular. Now mind you, this school calls me everyday about my son — that he has a behavioral problem.

So boom, I get a phone call from his teacher stating the only way he can go on a field trip to the aquarium is if I can go with him — which is impossible because I work and I start school this week. So I told them that’s impossible. I called the principal and she told me, basically, that my son was a liability.

So I got mad and I said I’m pulling my son out of this school. I hung up the phone and went straight to the school. I get there and I asked for Cayden Williamson; so, I hear a kid crying and drastically I look and it’s my kid. So me just thinking, well, maybe he’s crying because he can’t go on the field trip. If he was in trouble, they would’ve said something to me about him misbehaving.

So we left the school and I’m telling my son to stop crying and that I will take you to the aquarium. He said he wasn’t crying because of that, he was crying because “they locked me in the room with janitor and the lights were off.”

There’s no telling how long my son was crying, his face was white from dried up tears and his principal was walking him out holding his hand, almost like he was crying for no reason.

So I turned around and went back to the school. I asked the janitor if he locked my son in the room with the lights off. He was saying no and the principal had a smirk on her face. So Cayden said to the janitor “you did slide the chair in front of the door.”

They traumatized my baby. My baby went for joy and happiness to instant depression. He came home and he’s been asleep all day; he don’t want to go with my sister and he don’t want to go to the park. He don’t want to eat ice cream.

Please share my son’s story because we do not know what these schools are doing to our babies when we are not around. It takes a village to raise a kid (and) right now I need my village on my back with this one. We know it’s their word against mine.

Shaquay Mullins

Riegelwood

