If You Love Making BuzzFeed Community Quizzes, Take This Survey For A $20 Gift Card

By Audrey Engvalson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

Are you a BuzzFeed Community member who makes super-creative quizzes?

We here on the BuzzFeed User Experience Team want to hear about your experience making quizzes.

We're currently looking for some fine quiz makers from our BuzzFeed Community to interview for 20–30 minutes about things like what's working and what's not with our mobile quiz builder.

" Talking to strangers? BLECK. " If this is what you're thinking, we've got some incentive for you. Those chosen to participate in this survey will earn a $20 Amazon gift card for their time.

That's right, a $20 gift card. For you to spend on whatever you want, like a screaming goat .

All you have to do is share your quiz mind with us. With your help, we can innovate the quiz-building experience so BuzzFeed Community members can keep making delightful quizzes like " Pick A Food For Every Letter Of The Alphabet And We'll Guess Your Ultimate Dream Job ."

Interested participants can fill out this short Google form to see if they qualify. Survey interviews will take place April 11–15, 2022.

Thank you in advance! We'll reach out to participants who qualify in the next few days. In the meantime, why don't you take this snack quiz to find out the color that best describes you ?

