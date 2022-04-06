If You Love Making BuzzFeed Community Quizzes, Take This Survey For A $20 Gift Card

Related
Cosmopolitan
Exclusive: This Ali Hazelwood ‘Love on the Brain’ Excerpt Will Make You Swoon
Happy Pi Day (3.14)! While we can’t recite all the numbers the little symbol π represents, we can still celebrate today by giving you a sneak peek at one of our favorite upcoming books. Ali Hazelwood’s The Love Hypothesis became an instant hit when it was released, and while we’re still thinking about Adam Carlsen and Olive Smith, there’s a new couple vying to steal your heart in Ali‘s latest “STEMinist” rom-com.
ETOnline.com
Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Reacts to His and Kourtney Kardashian's Marriage Ceremony
Shanna Moakler is sending well wishes to her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian, after the pair participated in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas early Monday morning. In a new statement to ET, Moakler, who shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with the Blink-182 drummer, congratulated "the happy couple."
NeNe Leakes Alludes To Being Blacklisted After Posting Message About Supporting Black Women
Ex-RHOA castmate NeNe Leakes is now under the impression that her recent absence from the industry is actually due to being blacklisted.
Internet in Stitches Over Calf Who Scares Fainting Goat in Clip: 'Too Cute'
"Aw, this is awesome," a TikToker weighed in with a comment on the clip. "I've never seen a cow so happy."
Phone Arena
Over 100,000 Android users installed this password stealing app from the Play Store; delete it now!
Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?
The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
A new Roku update is coming with a big upgrade for watching movies
Roku device owners should be able to get so much more out of their gadgets with a software update that’s coming soon from the company. The Roku OS 11 firmware update will offer everything from a new way to share photos to auto speech clarity, new sound modes, and much more.
Khloe Kardashian Acknowledges That Tristan Thompson Is "Not the Guy for Me"
Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Khloe Kardashian is moving on and reflecting on her life with Tristan Thompson. On an ABC News Special on April 6, the Kardashians star shared that while Tristan was a good man, he was not the one for her. "I still think...
Chris Rock Tells Audience to ‘Lower Your Expectations’ Regarding Will Smith Slap Jokes
Staying quiet. Chris Rock told an excited crowd that he wouldn't be speaking out about getting slapped by Will Smith just yet. The comic, 57, made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Tuesday, April 5, and the audience gave him a warm welcome. “He literally only addressed it as […]
Hello Magazine
Hoda Kotb makes urgent plea for help as she shares tragic news
Hoda Kotb has used her celebrity platform to make a desperate plea for the safe return of someone very special. On Tuesday, the TV personality took to Instagram and reposted a heartbreaking message from her friend which detailed a horrific kidnapping situation. Alongside a photo of the two women, the...
Android Central
Roku and Amazon renew their deal, avoiding a repeat of the YouTube TV drama
Roku and Amazon have reached a deal to keep Prime Video and IMDb TV on the platform. Roku's primary source of revenue comes from ads, while it also takes a percentage of. Roku was previously locked in a very public battle with Google over YouTube and YouTube TV. Roku has...
Hello Magazine
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for new neighbors as Ellen DeGeneres sells $13.5 million Montecito home
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to get new neighbors as Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have sold their Montecito mansion. The three-bedroom home went for $13.5 million two months after they put it on the market at $13.9 million; they purchased it in late 2021 for $12 million making them a cool $1.5 million profit.
'Nobody's Trespassing': Adorable Clip Shows Passerby Petting 'Guard Dog'
"Scritches welcome but no trespass plz," a commenter wrote.
Kylie Jenner Makes Postpartum Red Carpet Return in Latex Dress at ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere: Photos
Wowing in white! Two months after giving birth to her son, Kylie Jenner made a stunning post-baby red carpet debut. The Kardashians star, 24, posed in a latex gown and matching heels at the Thursday, April 7, premiere of her family’s Hulu show. The gown featured three-dimensional flowers and a train. The Keeping Up With […]
Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof
Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS・
Android Authority
The worst Android apps to ever grace the Play Store
You honestly can't get much worse than these. Here are the worst Android apps to ever grace the Google Play Store. There are a lot of bad Android apps out there. You can find them at any point with a quick search. Many developers put up subpar work trying to compete with larger or more talented developers, resulting in an endless supply of watered-down clones, apps that look like someone published a coding tutorial, and plenty of other misfires that stand to only make the good apps look better.
makeuseof.com
How to Make Your First Ever YouTube Video: A Step-by-Step Guide
Starting a YouTube channel has never been more accessible, and you can find content relating to almost every subject imaginable on the platform. The idea that it’s “too late to start a YouTube channel” is somewhat inaccurate; anyone can enjoy success as long as they remain committed for the long run.
Kingsport Times-News
Google app users on Android can now delete last 15 minutes of search history
Android users can now delete the last 15 minutes of their search history on Google. The search engine giant has confirmed the update is coming to "everyone using the app" in the coming weeks. Google spokesperson Ned Adriance told The Verge: "We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google...
Hello Magazine
Ali Wentworth unveils glamorous transformation as she shares exciting news
Ali Wentworth has been inundated with compliments after unveiling her glamorous makeover in her latest video online. The Go Ask Ali podcast star took to Instagram to share an update on her new book, Ali's Well That Ends Well, but fans were distracted by her appearance. The mom-of-two looked incredibly...
What Does "Allow Stitch" Mean on TikTok? Here's What Users Should Know
Where would social media be without TikTok? The short-form video app is slowly but surely reigning supreme thanks to its never-ending chain of viral trends, connectivity with users across the country, and ability to create global influencers. Article continues below advertisement. TikTok is known to have a plethora of features...
