Chris and Jennifer talk Fancy's Fish House, Flip Side and river views

By Jennifer Biggs
 2 days ago

This past week, Chris Herrington and I went to two very different new restaurants: I visited Fancy’s Fish House, where I ate some very nice fish while I watched the Mississippi go by.

Chris went to Flip Side, a pinball bar that also serves food in Crosstown.

On this week’s Sound Bites, we start off taking about both of those places (including why Fancy’s is named Fancy’s) then move along to more fish and games. Do you prefer a pool table or a video screen?

This 34-minute podcast was hosted by food and dining editor Jennifer Biggs and columnist Chris Herrington. It was recorded on Tuesday, April 5 and airs on WYXR on Thursday morning, April 7, at 11.

We talk a bit about how little dining we have with a river view, a shame for a place that has maybe the best view of the river along it long length of the country. There are rooftops, a place with a glimpse here and there, and now Fancy’s.

For a river view over the years, there was River Terrace on Mud Island (and these days, you can see the river from the Terrace, above Paulette’s), the Pier and the restaurants beneath it, and No. 1 Beale and Captain Bilbo’s, on the south end where Fancy’s is now.

Were there others? Share your memories, and tune in to Sound Bites to have a listen.

