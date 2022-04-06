Masters field by the rankings: Top two are no surprise but look who's third on this list
Looking for a player to pick in your office pool?
One strategy is to consider players who have had the most success in the months leading up to the 2020 Masters Tournament.
The entire Masters field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarin and the Official World Golf Ranking. The column labeled “heat index” is a player’s ranking based on his play the past three months. That can help you pick a player who is trending.
So far in the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 54.2 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 59.4 in the OWGR.
Golfer GW/Sagarin Heat Index GW/Sagarin OWGR
Scottie Scheffler 1 2 1
Jon Rahm 2 1 2
Will Zalatoris 3 21 29
Justin Thomas 4 3 7
Hideki Matsuyama 5 7 12
Tyrrell Hatton 6 26 16
Matt Fitzpatrick 7 23 24
Cameron Smith 8 6 6
Russell Henley 9 16 42
Billy Horschel 10 17 13
Shane Lowry 12 15 35
Viktor Hovland 13 4 4
Patrick Cantlay 14 10 5
Adam Scott 15 14 36
Dustin Johnson 16 22 8
Joaquin Niemann 17 29 20
Si Woo Kim 19 40 49
Rory McIlroy 21 12 9
Max Homa 22 50 37
Sergio Garcia 23 39 52
Xander Schauffele 25 11 10
Daniel Berger 26 8 21
Louis Oosthuizen 27 5 14
Cameron Young 28 110 46
Kevin Kisner 31 97 27
Sepp Straka 33 141 72
Corey Conners 35 18 32
Collin Morikawa 36 13 3
Tommy Fleetwood 39 31 47
Sungjae Im 40 28 26
Gary Woodland 41 74 90
Paul Casey 43 25 25
Brian Harman 44 55 53
Harold Varner III 47 41 40
Tom Hoge 48 84 38
Talor Gooch 49 20 34
Marc Leishman 50 33 43
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 51 34 63
Francesco Molinari 53 115 185
J.J. Spaun 54 79 103
Sam Burns 56 9 11
Seamus Power 57 27 41
Brooks Koepka 58 56 17
Abraham Ancer 59 32 15
Bubba Watson 63 36 68
Padraig Harrington 67 200 148
Thomas Pieters 69 66 33
Erik van Rooyen 72 83 64
K.H. Lee 73 52 80
Lucas Glover 76 90 105
Luke List 88 78 57
Lucas Herbert 91 80 44
Jordan Spieth 92 35 18
Jason Kokrak 100 60 28
Justin Rose 103 45 56
Robert MacIntyre 132 105 74
Zach Johnson 143 133 213
Stewart Cink 146 103 73
Patrick Reed 147 67 31
Lee Westwood 148 117 65
Kevin Na 150 57 30
Ryan Palmer 158 119 78
Tony Finau 160 65 22
Webb Simpson 167 42 39
Cam Davis 169 125 96
Mackenzie Hughes 187 73 58
Hudson Swafford 206 190 79
Cameron Champ 228 183 133
Danny Willett 262 210 161
Takumi Kanaya 275 118 50
Garrick Higgo 299 252 85
Harry Higgs 302 207 162
Matthew Wolff 304 111 45
Min Woo Lee 362 138 59
Bryson DeChambeau 394 46 19
Charl Schwartzel 529 278 172
Guido Migliozzi 715 378 129
Keita Nakajima N/R 269 239
Tiger Woods N/R N/R 973
Bernhard Langer N/R N/R 1238
José María Olazábal N/R N/R 1290
Mike Weir N/R N/R 1292
Fred Couples N/R N/R 1706
Sandy Lyle N/R N/R 1706
Larry Mize N/R N/R 1706
James Piot N/R N/R 1706
Laird Shepherd N/R N/R 1706
Vijay Singh N/R N/R 1706
Austin Greaser N/R N/R N/R
Stewart Hagestad N/R N/R N/R
Aaron Jarvis N/R N/R N/R
