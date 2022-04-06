ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Masters field by the rankings: Top two are no surprise but look who's third on this list

By Lance Ringler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQXZj_0f1LxlJ500
Scottie Scheffler hits at the practice facility during a practice round of the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Looking for a player to pick in your office pool?

One strategy is to consider players who have had the most success in the months leading up to the 2020 Masters Tournament.

The entire Masters field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarin and the Official World Golf Ranking. The column labeled “heat index” is a player’s ranking based on his play the past three months. That can help you pick a player who is trending.

So far in the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 54.2 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 59.4 in the OWGR.

Golfer GW/Sagarin Heat Index GW/Sagarin OWGR

Scottie Scheffler 1 2 1

Jon Rahm 2 1 2

Will Zalatoris 3 21 29

Justin Thomas 4 3 7

Hideki Matsuyama 5 7 12

Tyrrell Hatton 6 26 16

Matt Fitzpatrick 7 23 24

Cameron Smith 8 6 6

Russell Henley 9 16 42

Billy Horschel 10 17 13

Shane Lowry 12 15 35

Viktor Hovland 13 4 4

Patrick Cantlay 14 10 5

Adam Scott 15 14 36

Dustin Johnson 16 22 8

Joaquin Niemann 17 29 20

Si Woo Kim 19 40 49

Rory McIlroy 21 12 9

Max Homa 22 50 37

Sergio Garcia 23 39 52

Xander Schauffele 25 11 10

Daniel Berger 26 8 21

Louis Oosthuizen 27 5 14

Cameron Young 28 110 46

Kevin Kisner 31 97 27

Sepp Straka 33 141 72

Corey Conners 35 18 32

Collin Morikawa 36 13 3

Tommy Fleetwood 39 31 47

Sungjae Im 40 28 26

Gary Woodland 41 74 90

Paul Casey 43 25 25

Brian Harman 44 55 53

Harold Varner III 47 41 40

Tom Hoge 48 84 38

Talor Gooch 49 20 34

Marc Leishman 50 33 43

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 51 34 63

Francesco Molinari 53 115 185

J.J. Spaun 54 79 103

Sam Burns 56 9 11

Seamus Power 57 27 41

Brooks Koepka 58 56 17

Abraham Ancer 59 32 15

Bubba Watson 63 36 68

Padraig Harrington 67 200 148

Thomas Pieters 69 66 33

Erik van Rooyen 72 83 64

K.H. Lee 73 52 80

Lucas Glover 76 90 105

Luke List 88 78 57

Lucas Herbert 91 80 44

Jordan Spieth 92 35 18

Jason Kokrak 100 60 28

Justin Rose 103 45 56

Robert MacIntyre 132 105 74

Zach Johnson 143 133 213

Stewart Cink 146 103 73

Patrick Reed 147 67 31

Lee Westwood 148 117 65

Kevin Na 150 57 30

Ryan Palmer 158 119 78

Tony Finau 160 65 22

Webb Simpson 167 42 39

Cam Davis 169 125 96

Mackenzie Hughes 187 73 58

Hudson Swafford 206 190 79

Cameron Champ 228 183 133

Danny Willett 262 210 161

Takumi Kanaya 275 118 50

Garrick Higgo 299 252 85

Harry Higgs 302 207 162

Matthew Wolff 304 111 45

Min Woo Lee 362 138 59

Bryson DeChambeau 394 46 19

Charl Schwartzel 529 278 172

Guido Migliozzi 715 378 129

Keita Nakajima N/R 269 239

Tiger Woods N/R N/R 973

Bernhard Langer N/R N/R 1238

José María Olazábal N/R N/R 1290

Mike Weir N/R N/R 1292

Fred Couples N/R N/R 1706

Sandy Lyle N/R N/R 1706

Larry Mize N/R N/R 1706

James Piot N/R N/R 1706

Laird Shepherd N/R N/R 1706

Vijay Singh N/R N/R 1706

Austin Greaser N/R N/R N/R

Stewart Hagestad N/R N/R N/R

Aaron Jarvis N/R N/R N/R

Gallery

How to watch | ESPN+ | Paramount+ | Golf Channel free on Fubo TV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Reveals Honest Opinion Of Tiger Woods’ Chances

Tiger Woods stole the headlines at Augusta this morning, announcing not only that he would be playing in the Masters but saying he thought he could win the event. As talented and legendary as Tiger is, it might seem preposterous that he could capture another green jacket after not playing tournament golf for 14 months following his car crash. However, fellow tour pro Rory McIlroy is a believer.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods Masters tee time and group, revealed

The Masters is back on Thursday as the world’s top golfers will look to take home the coveted green jacket from Augusta National Golf Club. The main draw from the event will be Tiger Woods, who is making his return to The PGA Tour after a lengthy absence following injuries sustained in a serious car accident. The Masters revealed tee times and pairings for Thursday, and Tiger Woods has been placed in Group 14.
GOLF
The Spun

Bubba Watson’s Masters Dinner Menu Named “Worst Ever”

Tuesday night is the annual Masters’ Champions Dinner; in which the defending champion of the tournament selects the menu for their fellow golfers. It’s Hideki Matsuyama’s turn this year, and as Japan’s first Masters champion, he chose to honor his heritage with some Japanese-inspired dishes. With his menu including: assorted sushi, A5 wagyu and Japanese strawberry shortcake for dessert.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Bubba Watson
Person
Tiger Woods
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods cursing during Masters

There is no surer sign that Tiger Woods is back than hearing him drop a curse word following a shot at The Masters. As many golf fans hoped this week, Woods is playing in the 2022 Masters Tournament and he’s had a solid start on Thursday, nearly hitting a hole-in-one on the sixth hole.
GOLF
SkySports

The Masters: Groups and tee times for Thursday's first round at Augusta National

1311 Mike Weir (Can), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Austin Greaser (x) 1322 Larry Mize, Sepp Straka (Aut), Francesco Molinari (Ita) 1333 Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Guido Migliozzi (Ita) 1344 Vijay Singh (Fij), Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor) 1355 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young. The Masters - Live.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fred Couples#Luke List#2020 Masters Tournament#World Golf#Pga Tour#The Golfweek Sagarins#Owgr#Golfer Gw#Justin#Sungjae
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: No one has ever been more pumped for another player’s Champions Dinner than Jordan Spieth is for Hideki Matsuyama’s

As hard as it may be to believe, the story du jour at Augusta National wasn’t confirmation that Tiger Woods, a little over a year after nearly losing his life and leg in a car accident, would play in the 2022 Masters (probably, maybe). It was Wagyu beef. A5 Wagyu beef to be specific, the crown jewel of Hideki Matsuyama’s Champions Dinner menu unveiled Tuesday morning.
GOLF
The Spun

Harold Varner III Just Hit An Insane Shot At The Masters

Harold Varner III’s debut at the Masters hasn’t been perfect, but he may have just had the shot of the day. At the par-5 13th, Varner found himself in the pine straw for his second shot. Although he was in a really tough spot, he managed to set himself up for a very manageable eagle attempt.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Masters 2022: How to watch, tee times, groupings and more

The 86th edition of the Masters is set to tee off Thursday morning. This year’s tournament will be as intriguing as ever as Tiger Woods said earlier in the week he intends on playing more than a year after suffering devastating leg injuries in a Los Angeles car crash. Woods added he believes he could win the green jacket again as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Masters 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 2 at Augusta including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods will hope to have recovered physically from his opening round at The Masters as he tees off late in the day on the second day of play at Augusta National. The five-time Masters champion shot a remarkable round of 71 on his competitive return on Thursday and is in contention at this early stage. Sungjae Im took the clubhouse lead following a round of -5, although Cameron Smith could have been one shot ahead had it not been for a double bogey at the 18th hole. LIVE: Follow round two of The MastersThe likes of Rory McIlroy and...
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Masters arrives and grabs entire spotlight in golf

Course: Augusta National GC. Yardage: 7,510. Par: 72. Prize money: To be determined ($11.5 million in 2021). Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. Last week: J.J. Spaun won the Valero Texas Open. FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler. DP World...
AUGUSTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy