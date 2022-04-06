Masters field by the rankings: Top two are no surprise but look who's third on this list

Scottie Scheffler hits at the practice facility during a practice round of the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Looking for a player to pick in your office pool?

One strategy is to consider players who have had the most success in the months leading up to the 2020 Masters Tournament.

The entire Masters field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarin and the Official World Golf Ranking. The column labeled “heat index” is a player’s ranking based on his play the past three months. That can help you pick a player who is trending.

So far in the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 54.2 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 59.4 in the OWGR.

Golfer GW/Sagarin Heat Index GW/Sagarin OWGR

Scottie Scheffler 1 2 1

Jon Rahm 2 1 2

Will Zalatoris 3 21 29

Justin Thomas 4 3 7

Hideki Matsuyama 5 7 12

Tyrrell Hatton 6 26 16

Matt Fitzpatrick 7 23 24

Cameron Smith 8 6 6

Russell Henley 9 16 42

Billy Horschel 10 17 13

Shane Lowry 12 15 35

Viktor Hovland 13 4 4

Patrick Cantlay 14 10 5

Adam Scott 15 14 36

Dustin Johnson 16 22 8

Joaquin Niemann 17 29 20

Si Woo Kim 19 40 49

Rory McIlroy 21 12 9

Max Homa 22 50 37

Sergio Garcia 23 39 52

Xander Schauffele 25 11 10

Daniel Berger 26 8 21

Louis Oosthuizen 27 5 14

Cameron Young 28 110 46

Kevin Kisner 31 97 27

Sepp Straka 33 141 72

Corey Conners 35 18 32

Collin Morikawa 36 13 3

Tommy Fleetwood 39 31 47

Sungjae Im 40 28 26

Gary Woodland 41 74 90

Paul Casey 43 25 25

Brian Harman 44 55 53

Harold Varner III 47 41 40

Tom Hoge 48 84 38

Talor Gooch 49 20 34

Marc Leishman 50 33 43

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 51 34 63

Francesco Molinari 53 115 185

J.J. Spaun 54 79 103

Sam Burns 56 9 11

Seamus Power 57 27 41

Brooks Koepka 58 56 17

Abraham Ancer 59 32 15

Bubba Watson 63 36 68

Padraig Harrington 67 200 148

Thomas Pieters 69 66 33

Erik van Rooyen 72 83 64

K.H. Lee 73 52 80

Lucas Glover 76 90 105

Luke List 88 78 57

Lucas Herbert 91 80 44

Jordan Spieth 92 35 18

Jason Kokrak 100 60 28

Justin Rose 103 45 56

Robert MacIntyre 132 105 74

Zach Johnson 143 133 213

Stewart Cink 146 103 73

Patrick Reed 147 67 31

Lee Westwood 148 117 65

Kevin Na 150 57 30

Ryan Palmer 158 119 78

Tony Finau 160 65 22

Webb Simpson 167 42 39

Cam Davis 169 125 96

Mackenzie Hughes 187 73 58

Hudson Swafford 206 190 79

Cameron Champ 228 183 133

Danny Willett 262 210 161

Takumi Kanaya 275 118 50

Garrick Higgo 299 252 85

Harry Higgs 302 207 162

Matthew Wolff 304 111 45

Min Woo Lee 362 138 59

Bryson DeChambeau 394 46 19

Charl Schwartzel 529 278 172

Guido Migliozzi 715 378 129

Keita Nakajima N/R 269 239

Tiger Woods N/R N/R 973

Bernhard Langer N/R N/R 1238

José María Olazábal N/R N/R 1290

Mike Weir N/R N/R 1292

Fred Couples N/R N/R 1706

Sandy Lyle N/R N/R 1706

Larry Mize N/R N/R 1706

James Piot N/R N/R 1706

Laird Shepherd N/R N/R 1706

Vijay Singh N/R N/R 1706

Austin Greaser N/R N/R N/R

Stewart Hagestad N/R N/R N/R

Aaron Jarvis N/R N/R N/R

Gallery

How to watch | ESPN+ | Paramount+ | Golf Channel free on Fubo TV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.