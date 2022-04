Biden is finally attempting to make some major moves to curb the ongoing climate crisis. Earlier this week, the 46th president announced a ban on importing Russian oil to the U.S., which some believe could be the push we really needed to finally transition to renewable and cleaner energy resources. And now, Biden is tackling truck pollution after proposing a brand new rule that would slash most harmful emissions from heavy trucks that pose serious health risks to life on planet Earth.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 28 DAYS AGO