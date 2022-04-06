ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The group that preserves historic buildings and artifacts in Antarctica is hiring

By Public Editor
NPR
 2 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Job opening alert - the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust preserves historic buildings, bases and artifacts in Antarctica. And right now, they're looking for a cool-headed hire who can...

studyfinds.org

Prehistoric border wall? 300-story ice barrier may have blocked ancient humans from reaching America

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A gigantic wall of ice may have been the first border wall in history that kept ancient humans from reaching North America. Researchers believe this icy barrier was up to 300 stories tall, which is taller than any building on the planet today! The findings may rewrite the history books and reveal how the “first Americans” actually reached the continent.
CORVALLIS, OR
BBC

British charity hunts for team to run Antarctica post office

A British charity is searching for people to spend five months in Antarctica, to run the world's most remote post office. The team will maintain the Port Lockroy base and be responsible for counting penguins, though will be without running water. The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust says it usually gets...
WORLD
AccuWeather

Arctic’s melting permafrost has yielded some amazing treasures

A trend of rising temperatures has led to long-extinct creatures, well preserved and near fully intact, being unearthed and casting new light on prehistoric eras. And one creature was still alive after 24,000 years. From a squirming microorganism awakened from its deep multi-millennial slumber to a pair of mummified lion...
ENVIRONMENT
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
SCIENCE
BBC

Egypt's newly discovered ancient tombs are more than 4,000 years old

Archaeologists have recently discovered five tombs at Saqqara in Egypt, the site of the first pyramid. The burial chambers are more than 4,000 years old and experts say they are in a good state of preservation with hieroglyphics, carved walls and relics all being discovered. They are believed to be...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Step inside an ancient Pompeian home! Scientists use virtual reality to reconstruct the stunning House of Greek Epigrams before it was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius 1,900 years ago

Before the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Pompeii was a thriving city with a population of up to 20,000 people. Now, scientists have delved deeper into one of Pompeii's most beautiful homes, the House of Greek Epigrams. While the house has been damaged through centuries of neglect,...
SCIENCE
Robb Report

A 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Was Just Discovered Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
LiveScience

Meet 'Horridus,' one of the most complete Triceratops fossils ever found

A massive Triceratops that died 67 million years ago left behind a near-complete skeleton that is among the most intact ever found. Nicknamed "Horridus" after the species name (Triceratops horridus), the fossil, which is about 85% complete, made its public debut on March 12 at Melbourne Museum in Australia in the new exhibit "Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs," representatives said in a statement.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Strange Deep-sea Creatures Found Inhabiting the Endurance Shipwreck

Ernest Shackleton's ship - Endurance - that sank almost 10,000 feet down in freezing waters of Antarctica in 1915 has been discovered. For some marine scientists, the more interesting part of the event is the deep-sea creatures that have occupied the ship. Huw Griffiths, a British Antarctic Survey marine biogeographer...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Excavation unearths a 1,500-year-old mystery at a Roman site in rural Britain

An abandoned mausoleum and silver extraction taking place on an industrial scale at a Roman site in rural Kent have left archaeologists with a 1500-year-old mystery. Archaeologists working on an excavation at Grange Farm, near Gillingham, discovered 15 kilograms of litharge—a material associated with the extraction of silver from other metals. This is the largest amount ever found on a British Roman site and greatly exceeds the amount that archaeologists would normally expect to find on a rural settlement such as that at Grange Farm, suggesting that the refining of silver was taking place on an industrial scale.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

These 8,000-Year-Old Human Remains Found In Portugal Are The Oldest Mummies Ever Discovered

Archaeologists found evidence that the remains from Portugal's Sado Valley were mummified before burial, making them the oldest mummies in the world by about 1,000 years. When Portuguese archaeologist Manuel Farinha dos Santos died in 2001, he left behind a set of photos he’d taken during an excavation of the Sado Valley in the 1960s. Now, researchers say that these rediscovered photographs depict the oldest known mummies ever found.
SCIENCE
World Economic Forum

This is how many humans have ever existed, according to researchers

It's expected the global population will hit 8 billion in 2022. This milestone has prompted researchers to work out how many people have ever existed. They estimate that 109 billion people have lived and died over the course of 192,000 years. And that 7% of all humans who have ever...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

This ‘Perfectly Preserved’ 1,700-Year-Old Roman Shipwreck Has Been Discovered In Spain

Archaeologists found the ship filled with hundreds of intact jars under just 6 feet of water off one of Mallorca’s most popular beaches. The weather was stormy as Roman merchants departed Cartagena, Spain, and set sail for the Italian peninsula some 1,700 years ago. Carrying hundreds of amphorae full of wine, olives, oil, and fermented fish sauce, the ship now known as Ses Fontanelles capsized and sank. It was never seen again — until now.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Well-Preserved, 9,000-Year-Old Shrine Discovered in Jordan Desert

Archaeologists digging in the deserts of Jordan have unearthed a well-preserved Neolithic religious site believed to be around 9,000 years old, reports Omar Akour for the Associated Press (AP). Located in the Khashabiyeh Mountains, in the eastern Al-Jafr Basin, the shrine features two large standing stones carved with anthropomorphic figures,...
SCIENCE

