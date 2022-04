With the season beginning on Thursday, it’s time to throw caution to the wind and get bold! If you’re right, you look like a genius. If you’re wrong, everyone knows your prediction had a fairly small chance of coming to fruition anyway. Some of these predictions may sound a little crazy, but crazy things happen in sports. You would’ve been laughed at if you predicted Cedric Mullins would become the first Orioles player to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bags in a season and finish the season inside the top 20 in 5×5 leagues.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO