MLB

Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Makes Opening Day roster

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Tigers recalled Rodriguez from Double-A Erie on Wednesday and will include him on their Opening Day roster,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

MLB Opening Day 2022: Schedule and starting pitchers as baseball season gets underway

The opening week of Major League Baseball's 2022 season has arrived. Baseball's Opening Day is set for Thursday, when 18 of the 30 teams take play their openers. The remaining 12 teams get things going on Friday, April 8. For the first time ever, there will be a 12-team playoff field in 2022, and it is the largest postseason field ever in a full season. In theory, at least, that should mean more teams than ever realistically have a chance at winning the pennant heading into Opening Day.
MLB
MLive.com

Tigers’ new outfielder gives A.J. Hinch some new (and welcome) decisions

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Good morning, A.J. Hinch. You have a new outfielder, a better lineup and a lot of decisions on your plate. The Detroit Tigers acquired outfielder Austin Meadows from the Tampa Bay Rays late Monday for infielder Isaac Paredes and a draft pick. Paredes was a well-regarded young...
MLB
The Spun

MLB Catcher Suspended 80 Games For Banned Substance

The Milwaukee Brewers will be thin at catcher for the first half of the season. Two days before the start of the MLB season, news came down that Pedro Severino was hit with an 80-game suspension for PEDs. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, “Brewers C Pedro Severino has been suspended 80...
MLB
Fox17

Detroit Tigers announce 16 roster moves, including 6 injuries, ahead of Opening Day

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers announced more than a dozen roster moves as the team finishes up Spring Training and prepares for Opening Day on Friday. The Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles canceled Wednesday's game due to a lack of available pitching as each team finished up camp. That means the next game will be Friday's Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox.
DETROIT, MI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates make final cuts of spring training but don't have a backup catcher on 28-man roster

The Pittsburgh Pirates made their final cuts of spring training, though there are likely more moves to come. The Pirates reassigned five players, including three catchers, to the minor leagues following a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in their Grapefruit League finale Tuesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla.
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Continues strong spring

Jimenez tossed a scoreless inning in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays and now has a perfect 0.00 ERA this spring with four strikeouts across five innings of work. It's a very small sample size, but after posting a 7.15 ERA in the condensed 2020 season and a...
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies appear to have their opening day roster

The Phillies have whittled down their roster to the 28 that could be the opening day group later this week. Bryson Stott will make the team. So, too, will Alec Bohm. The Phillies will need to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Stott. Nothing is set in...
MLB
FOX Sports

Tigers and White Sox play for season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox for the season opener. Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Tigers slugged .399 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Travis Shaw: Secures roster spot

Shaw's contract was selected by the Red Sox on Thursday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports. Shaw joined the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee but has secured what will likely be a bench spot in Boston. The last time Shaw finished with an above-average batting line was 2018, though he did post a 122 wRC+ in a tiny sample of 48 plate appearances for the Red Sox last year after struggling earlier in the year with the Brewers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Cleared for Opening Day

Mateo (hand) took full batting practice Wednesday and should be fully cleared in advance of Friday's season opener versus Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. After sitting out Monday with a side issue, Mateo was cleared to return to the lineup for the Orioles' spring finale Tuesday against the Blue Jays, only to exit early after he was struck on the right hand by a pitch. Fortunately, Mateo avoided any structural damage to his hand, and his ability to take full batting practice a day later suggests he's not experiencing too much soreness, either. Manager Brandon Hyde hasn't confirmed that Mateo will be the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop, but he certainly earned the job on the heels of his magnificent spring. The 26-year-old went 8-for-21 with six extra-base hits (two home runs, four doubles) and two walks against two strikeouts while going 1-for-2 on stolen-base attempts. That sort of power production probably won't be sustainable in the regular season, but the speedy Mateo should have the green light to run regularly for an Orioles squad that could struggle to manufacture runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Clinches rotation spot

Wilson secured a spot in the Pirates' Opening Day rotation and is scheduled to make his first start of the season Sunday in St. Louis, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Wilson emerged from the Grapefruit League season with a 6.94 ERA and seven walks allowed over 11.2 innings, but he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Wins roster spot

Krehbiel made the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Krehbiel was a late-season waiver claim from the Rays in September, and he'll have a chance to pitch in a relief role to begin this season. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings during spring training. Given the lack of bullpen depth on the major-league roster, a hot start from Krehbiel could see him eventually push for high-leverage assignments.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox announce Opening Day lineup vs. Tigers

The final piece of the puzzle is set for the White Sox to take the field against the Tigers for Opening Day on Friday. Hours after announcing the 28-man roster, and sharing the bad news that Yoán Moncada and Ryan Burr would begin the season on the Injured List, Tony La Russa spilled the beans on how the White Sox will line up for their first game of the season.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder

Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Expunged from 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Medina for assignment Wednesday. Medina's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for the newly signed Andrew Knapp, who will open the season as the Pirates' No. 2 catcher. Meanwhile, Medina will be in DFA limbo for the second time this offseason, after the Phillies previously dropped him from their 40-man roster in December before he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in March once the lockout concluded. If he clears waivers this time around, Medina will stick in Pittsburgh's organization and report to Triple-A Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Ralph Garza: Dropped from 40-man roster

Garza was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports. Garza was claimed off waivers from the Twins in late March but will now have to go through the process again. He recorded a 3.56 ERA in 30.1 innings last season, though that came with a mediocre 29:14 K:BB.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday

Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB

