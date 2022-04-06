ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen Trout Zoo Says Farewell To African Lion in Lufkin, Texas

By Dan Patrick
 1 day ago
Since 2008 if you heard a lion's roar at Ellen Trout Zoo, it was most likely Mashaka. He was a staple at the zoo and will be missed by his keepers and all of us who frequent the zoo. Generations of visitors got to behold the majesty of an...

CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes new African lion cub

CHICAGO (CBS) – Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes a new addition to their Pepper Family Wildlife Center. The zoo shared a photo of a healthy African lion cub born on Tuesday – the first one in 20 years. 3-year-old Zari gave birth to the cub as part of the African Lion Specious Survival Plan. The unsexed cub is yet to be named. After birth, lion cubs begin nursing within 24 hours, and opening their eyes within a few days. They will become more mobile and explore over the next several weeks.The cub will remain with Zari in a den for the next few months and will not be viewable by the public. African lions are large predators that can weigh up to 500 pounds. Males are larger than females and can be distinguished by their mane. Lions are a social species who live in prides. This vulnerable species is found in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, and its habitat ranges from forests to shrublands and grasslands. Lion populations have declined for the past 100 years, with fewer than 20,000 lions remaining.
CHICAGO, IL
IFLScience

Flamingo 492 Still Living It Up In Texas 17 Years After Zoo Escape

Flamingos aren’t an expected sight in Texas, US, but thanks to one animal’s aspirations, residents here sometimes catch a glimpse of the pink plumage of 492, a flamingo who escaped from a zoo 17 years ago. The bird has been on the lam since 2005 when 492 (as it was numbered on its leg band) and a pal skipped out of the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas.
ANIMALS
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

Lufkin, Nacogdoches Should Prepare for Dangerous Weather Outbreak

Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning, a severe weather outbreak across Deep East Texas looks to be a certainty. Stormy weather during the Spring months in the Pineywoods is a pretty common occurrence, but this round of anticipated bad weather has many meteorologists on edge. Why The Big Concern?. For...
LUFKIN, TX
KTAL

PHOTOS: Storm damage across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several areas in East Texas were hit hard by severe weather Monday night into Tuesday morning. KETK has compiled photos of storm damage from areas across East Texas. If you have any photos of storm damage, you can send them here. Harrison County. Houston County.
ENVIRONMENT
Help Local Veterans At This Fundraiser In Lufkin, Texas

The Lufkin local VFW Post 1836 is putting together a big event and kickoff to their largest fundraiser. This fundraiser's proceeds go directly to veteran assistance programs in our area. The Buddy Poppy Extravaganza Fundraiser & Campaign kickoff celebration for Angelina County will be held at the VFW post at...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

4 Lufkin firefighters deployed to West, Central Texas to help with wildfires

ETCOG coordinates plan for rural broadband internet access in East Texas. “And if this initiative can really reach those rural communities, it’s only going to benefit the region as a whole including the city of Longview, the City of Tyler,” Vanderbilt said. He said the plans must be approved by county commissioners, and Gregg and Harrison counties are nearly ready for a vote.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

There Is A Murder Mystery Dinner Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas

If you find murder very appetizing then this is the event for you. I have never been to a murder mystery dinner, and this one has me intrigued. Lights! Camera! Murder! is the theme of the party coming to the Stone House Kitchen at 312 East Main Street in downtown Nacogdoches on April 30th, 2022. Murder Mystery guests must arrive between 7 pm and 7:30 pm.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

Last Concert Of The Season For The Riff Runners In Lufkin, Texas

You've got one last chance to hear this newly reimagined Angelina College (AC) Community Big Band. Their last concert of the 2021-2022 season is coming up quickly. This community project is the brainchild of Dixon Shanks, and I know everything he touches will be top-notch. This will be an amazing show at Hudgins Hall on the AC Campus in Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Mayhem Monster Truck Show Coming To Lufkin, Texas

Monster Trucks at the Angelina County Expo Center in Lufkin is becoming a tradition. There is always something interesting at this show, and it's always family-friendly fun. This year the original Texas monster truck 'King Krunch' is back along with 'Bear Foot' and one of my personal favorites 'Monster Patrol.' 'Outlaw Wrangler' and 'Tantrum' will also make an appearance. They are all coming to become champions in pedal down racing, wheelies, & freestyle competitions.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Robert Earl Keen’s Farewell Tour is Coming to Lufkin, Texas

In January of this year, we got the news that one of the legends of music would be retiring from performing live. Robert Earl Keen made the following announcement,. "It is with a mysterious concoction of joy and sadness that I want to tell you as of September 4th, 2022, I will no longer tour or perform publicly. I plan to continue to write songs, interview a wide variety of celebrities and contributors for our Americana podcast."
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

