Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County Added to Wildfire Disaster Declaration

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County has been added to the list of Texas counties included in the Governor's Wildfire Disaster Declaration according to the Texas Forest Service.

Texas remains on high alert for the risk of more wildfires due to the dry weather and high winds of spring. The Governor's Office has now extended the disaster declaration due to wildfires and other inclement weather to the following counties:

Andrews, Aransas, Archer, Bee, Bell, Borden, Bosque, Brewster, Cameron, Coke, Concho, Cooke, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, Dawson, Dimmit, Duval, Ector, Edwards, Gaines, Garza, Hemphill, Hidalgo, Howard, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kimble, Kleberg, Live Oak, Martin, Maverick, McCulloch, Menard, Midland, Nueces, Palo Pinto, Parker, Pecos, Presidio, Reagan, Real, Refugio, Roberts, Terrell, Tom Green, Upton, Wichita, Willacy, Winkler, Wise, Zapata, and Zavala counties.

Texas is in the early stages of drought with below average rainfall, above average temperatures and extremely dry fuels.

