Gun Fire Rings Out During Wild Police Chase

MERKEL – A fugitive driver took law enforcement officers on a wild West Texas police chase on Tuesday which ended after a deputy fired one shot at the fleeing vehicle.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Apr. 5 at around 7:45 p.m., a trooper with the Texas DPS attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on southbound FM 3438 near Merkel.

The driver evaded detention, sped off, and entered IH-20 traveling West. The driver drove through the median multiple times and eventually stopped. Taylor County Deputies on scene attempted to get the driver out of the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

The passenger then jumped out of the vehicle and was taken into custody. The driver drove away again and a Merkel PD officer discharged his weapon with a single shot at the vehicle. The pursuit continued before spikes were successfully deployed by another State Trooper.

The driver came to a stop at IH 20 and FM 1235, in Merkel, and attempted to run on foot but was quickly apprehended. Both subjects were taken to Hendrick Medical Center to be medically evaluated. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Drucilla Fields of Abilene.

Fields was taken to the Taylor County Jail and charged with evading arrest detention with vehicle.

Merkel PD is investigating the officer shooting portion of the incident.