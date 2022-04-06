Photos | Egg Hunt is a blast

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Easter Bunny and Centre Region Parks and Recreation are teaming up this year to fill your yard with colorful, candy-filled Easter eggs. If you live in the State College Borough or Ferguson, Harris, Patton, and College Townships, you can register online the bunny will hop through on the evenings […]
Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
Tanger Outlets Lancaster welcomes shoppers to kick-off the season with Spring Family Photos and a Spring Extravaganza Sale. The Spring Family Photos are presented by River Street Sweet Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. Photos will be taken by Laura Fisher Photography and located at Shopper Services in suite 312. For a $25 sitting fee, each family will receive 10-15 minutes in the photo studio with photo packages starting at $25. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will also be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. Families who check-in will receive a swag bag and plush bunny.
Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
A newborn wild horse is being raised as a domesticated animal after it was removed from its herd by tourists visiting the North Carolina barrier island last month. The foal followed a group of people on Shackleford Banks for two hours on March 26 with no other horses around, according to a release from the Cape Lookout National Seashore.
The city of Sulphur will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt next month for all SWLA families to attend. The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce has also announced that the Easter Bunny himself will be in attendance. Sulphur Easter Egg Hunt:. When: Saturday, April 16. Time: 8:30am to 10:30am. Where:...
Spring break is quickly approaching, and for those wanting a sure thing weather-wise Great Wolf Lodge has the celebration for you. Guaranteeing 84-degree temperatures in its indoor water park, Great Wolf Lodge LaGrange is holding a Spring Breakout celebration running now through May 1. During that time, Great Wolf Lodge...
SANDUSKY — Several signs, like daylight saving time and March Madness college basketball games, signal the arrival of spring. Another good indicator to welcome in the season: upcoming Easter egg hunts. Several local organizations and entities have recently announced when they’ll host the family-friendly events. Most notably, Sandusky’s...
Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
ROCKWALL, TX (March 15, 2022) In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue & Education Center, 3430 Skyview Drive in Wylie, will host is annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16. Guests will enjoy face painting, bounce house, and games – and of course a chance to see the big cats enjoy Easter treats.
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids of all ages and abilities were at the Canfield Fairgrounds on Saturday morning for an all-inclusive egg hunt. The event was an opportunity for families of children with special needs to enjoy the popular springtime activity. Adaptions were in place to make sure everyone...
DOBSON — A spring tradition will be returning to Surry County this year, when the Surry County Parks and Recreation holds an Easter Egg Hunt at Fisher River Park in Dobson. The hunt was an annual tradition put on by the department until 2020. That year, as was the case with most of regular public gatherings, the event was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, still in the throes of the pandemic, it was again cancelled.
WALNUT CREEK – The annual Community Easter Egg Hunt in Walnut Creek will be held on Saturday, April 9. The hunt will start at 10 a.m. on the campus of Walnut Hills Retirement Community, located on Olde Pump Street in Walnut Creek. Families are encouraged to come by 9:15...
NEMAHA - Nemaha Rescue is sponsoring a fish fry and Easter egg hunt in April. The drive-up fish fry is scheduled April 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. in front of MJ Market for eastbound traffic. Fish fried by Noah Vice and crew is available for a free will offering.
Are you looking for fun Easter Egg hunts for your kids? Easter Egg hunts are fun for all ages! Many of these events break out times for different age groups. We have rounded up all the options in one easy spot! Indoor, outdoor, FREE, cheap and fun in Northeast Wisconsin including Appleton, Neenah, Oshkosh and Green Bay.
