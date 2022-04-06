ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Photos | Egg Hunt is a blast

By Photos by Julie Reichle, Meghan Bennett
piedmontexedra.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Piedmont Recreation Department’s annual Bunny Blast was back in force this past...

piedmontexedra.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Sponsor an Easter egg hunt for every-bunny

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Easter Bunny and Centre Region Parks and Recreation are teaming up this year to fill your yard with colorful, candy-filled Easter eggs. If you live in the State College Borough or Ferguson, Harris, Patton, and College Townships, you can register online the bunny will hop through on the evenings […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Lancaster Announces Spring Extravaganza Sale and Family Photos

Tanger Outlets Lancaster welcomes shoppers to kick-off the season with Spring Family Photos and a Spring Extravaganza Sale. The Spring Family Photos are presented by River Street Sweet Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. Photos will be taken by Laura Fisher Photography and located at Shopper Services in suite 312. For a $25 sitting fee, each family will receive 10-15 minutes in the photo studio with photo packages starting at $25. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will also be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. Families who check-in will receive a swag bag and plush bunny.
LANCASTER, PA
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Piedmont, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Piedmont, CA
GATOR 99.5

Community Easter Egg Hunt In Sulphur Next Month

The city of Sulphur will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt next month for all SWLA families to attend. The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce has also announced that the Easter Bunny himself will be in attendance. Sulphur Easter Egg Hunt:. When: Saturday, April 16. Time: 8:30am to 10:30am. Where:...
SULPHUR, LA
The Albany Herald

Great Wolf Lodge offering Spring Break escape

Spring break is quickly approaching, and for those wanting a sure thing weather-wise Great Wolf Lodge has the celebration for you. Guaranteeing 84-degree temperatures in its indoor water park, Great Wolf Lodge LaGrange is holding a Spring Breakout celebration running now through May 1. During that time, Great Wolf Lodge...
YOGA
Sandusky Register

'Hunting' for local Easter egg events

SANDUSKY — Several signs, like daylight saving time and March Madness college basketball games, signal the arrival of spring. Another good indicator to welcome in the season: upcoming Easter egg hunts. Several local organizations and entities have recently announced when they’ll host the family-friendly events. Most notably, Sandusky’s...
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egg Hunt#Piedmont Park
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
Norwalk Reflector

Easter egg hunt April 16 in Norwalk

SANDUSKY — Several signs, like daylight saving time and March Madness college basketball games, signal the arrival of spring. Another good indicator to welcome in the season: upcoming Easter egg hunts. Several local organizations and entities have recently announced when they’ll host the family-friendly events. Norwalk's Easter Egg...
NORWALK, OH
DFW Community News

In-Sync Exotics to host Easter Egg Hunt

ROCKWALL, TX (March 15, 2022) In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue & Education Center, 3430 Skyview Drive in Wylie, will host is annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16. Guests will enjoy face painting, bounce house, and games – and of course a chance to see the big cats enjoy Easter treats.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
WYTV.com

Inclusive egg hunt adapts for kids with special needs

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids of all ages and abilities were at the Canfield Fairgrounds on Saturday morning for an all-inclusive egg hunt. The event was an opportunity for families of children with special needs to enjoy the popular springtime activity. Adaptions were in place to make sure everyone...
CANFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Elkin Tribune

County Easter Egg hunt returns

DOBSON — A spring tradition will be returning to Surry County this year, when the Surry County Parks and Recreation holds an Easter Egg Hunt at Fisher River Park in Dobson. The hunt was an annual tradition put on by the department until 2020. That year, as was the case with most of regular public gatherings, the event was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, still in the throes of the pandemic, it was again cancelled.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
The Daily Record

Walnut Creek to host egg hunt

WALNUT CREEK – The annual Community Easter Egg Hunt in Walnut Creek will be held on Saturday, April 9. The hunt will start at 10 a.m. on the campus of Walnut Hills Retirement Community, located on Olde Pump Street in Walnut Creek. Families are encouraged to come by 9:15...
WALNUT CREEK, OH
News Channel Nebraska

Nemaha Rescue hosting fish fry, egg hunt

NEMAHA - Nemaha Rescue is sponsoring a fish fry and Easter egg hunt in April. The drive-up fish fry is scheduled April 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. in front of MJ Market for eastbound traffic. Fish fried by Noah Vice and crew is available for a free will offering.
NEMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy