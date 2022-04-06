ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Attorney General Garland tests positive for COVID

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces enforcement actions against Russia, during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon after having earlier held a press conference with other top officials, the Justice Department said, adding he was not experiencing symptoms.

"In accordance with CDC guidelines, the Attorney General will isolate at home for at least five days. He will work virtually during this period and will return to the office following a negative test for the virus," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

