Race Notes: B.R.A.K.E.S. program coming back to Bristol

JOHNSON CITY - Colin Richmond Doran of Johnson City passed away on April 4, 2022 peacefully at home with his wife and special friends at his side. He was born in Wigan, England on December 29, 1949. He attended the Gidlow School. After completing secondary school, he began an apprenticeship at British Aerospace at the age of 16. Upon completion of his training at British Aerospace, he continued his education receiving his degree in Mechanical Engineering. In 1982, he came to the U.S. with Dolson-Park Industries which later became Joy Mining Machinery and more recently Komatsu. Colin believed in the value of education and professional development. While working, he completed the qualifications to earn his designation as a chartered professional engineer. He was inducted into the Institute of Mechanical Engineers (I Mech E) of the U.K. in 1998. He retired from Komatsu after 45 years of service.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO