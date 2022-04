It was quick on the jump for Zane Smith who set sail from the get-go leaving enough space for Ben Rhodes to strike and get around Kyle Busch on the green flag start. Within laps the first caution of the night would come up with just nine laps completed when Jack Wood and Kris Wright would tangle on the front stretch leaving Wood with heavy damage to the front end of the track.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO