ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One seat was empty as members of Roanoke City Council sat down for their regular meeting Monday afternoon. Robert Jeffrey, Jr. forfeited his position last week when he entered a plea of no contest to a charge of embezzlement and waived his right to appeal. He was also convicted of obtaining money by false pretenses, for business activities outside his service on City Council.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 16 DAYS AGO