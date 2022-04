ALLENDALE, Mich. — New Grand Valley State University head coach Cornell Mann's passion for the game of basketball started at a young age in Royal Oak. Back then his family didn't have a lot of money. In fact, they couldn't afford a basketball hoop. So Mann, his friends, and cousins decided to make one out of a bicycle. A lot has changed since those days, but Mann's love of the sport is as strong as ever.

ALLENDALE, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO