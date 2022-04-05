ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
data.world announces $50M Series C funding led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management

By David Tishgart
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunding will accelerate growth, innovation, and expansion into new global markets. AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2022 – data.world, the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack, today announced a $50M Series C financing led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs). Additional investors include Prologis...

