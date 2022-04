LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech (19-17, 2-5) fell to top-ranked Oklahoma (34-0, 4-0) by a score of 11-0 in five innings on Friday night at Rocky Johnson Field. The Red Raiders kept the game within reach through four innings, limiting the damage of the powerful Sooner bats until a six-run fifth inning put things out of reach.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO