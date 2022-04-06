ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Fans at the Masters Tournament lament loss of popular concessions item: ‘Crushing news’

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

(NEXSTAR) — Plenty of spectators at the Masters are just as excited about Augusta’s concessions as they are about the golf tournament itself. But this year’s menu is missing one longtime favorite — and fans are freaking out.

“The real story of the #Masters2022 is — no Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches,” wrote on fan on Twitter. “Why even go?”

The Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich, a staple of the Masters’ concessions menu for around a decade, had developed a loyal following over the years. The $2 treat had once even inspired Adidas to create a limited-edition golf shoe with “a sugar cookie-like colorway” on the sole, specifically for die-hard fans of the dessert item.

But, alas, there will be no ice cream sandwiches available for 2022’s Masters attendees at Augusta National. Golf Magazine reported earlier this week that employees at the club’s concessions stands were citing “supply-chain issues” as the cause. The outlet was unable to confirm which of the treat’s components was at the center of the snag.

Fans were nonetheless shocked at the news, with “quite a lot” inquiring as to the whereabouts of the sandwich during pre-tournament events, The Augusta Chronicle reported. On Twitter, users described the lack of ice cream treats as “awful” and “crushing news,” and another questioned the so-called supply-chain issue.

“Don’t blame it on a ‘supply chain’ issue when the fruit is grown in your backyard and you’ve had a year to place your order,” wrote one user.

“It is cruel that maybe the only day I will ever have tickets to the Masters there’s a 100% chance of rain with hail & tornados AND the year peach ice cream sandwiches are off the board due to supply chain issues,” someone else commented.

“I’m surprised there aren’t riots, tbh,” yet another fan remarked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdVxD_0f1KvdkI00
Pimento cheese sandwiches — perhaps the most popular signature offering at Augusta National — are still on the menu. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Other changes to the Masters’ food menu in 2022 largely concerned the prices of the items, which still remain relatively low for a sporting event. Perhaps the menu’s most famous item — the pimento cheese sandwich — is still on the menu, though. And that’s good enough at least a few foodies.

“Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches are too young to be ‘the’ food attraction,” according to one Twitter user, who said she much prefers the pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches, both of which remain on the 2022 menu at only $1.50 apiece.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Names Best Masters Champion Dinner He’s Had

The Masters Club Dinner has long been one of the most fun annual traditions in golf. But few golfers have gotten to enjoy the dinner as many times as golf legend Jack Nicklaus. Taking to Twitter today, Nicklaus declared that this week’s Masters Dinner was perhaps the best that he...
People

What Is the Masters Champions Dinner? What to Know About the Iconic Golf Tournament's Tradition

The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
WSAV News 3

Masters notebook: Tiger’s presence, shoes cause a ruckus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is wearing Nike apparel this week, as always. Except the shoes. Such is the power of Woods: Not only is his mere presence at Augusta National this week a huge story — whether he decides to play in the Masters — but he’s also created a huge side story […]
WGNO

Victim shoots up teen’s car after alleged armed robbery in Franklinton

FRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — An unidentified teenager was recently arrested after officers were asked to investigate a vehicle full of bullet holes in Louisiana. It all started on April 1 when the 17-year-old allegedly “committed an armed robbery on Fairgrounds Road in Franklinton,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. The teenager is accused of […]
FRANKLINTON, LA
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch the Masters Golf Tournament For Free, So You Don’t Miss Tiger Woods’ Return

Click here to read the full article. Some of the world’s top golfers are headed back to Georgia for the 86th edition of the Masters Tournament, which marks the first of the men’s four major golf championships held this year. If you’re wondering how to watch the Masters, you’re in luck. Up ahead, we’ve rounded up a few ways to watch the Masters online, including some tips to live stream the Masters for free. Watch the Masters 2022 on Paramount+ $4.99+ Buy Now The Masters is held annually at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The competition has existed since 1934, after...
AUGUSTA, GA
ESPN

Answering all the big Tiger and non-Tiger questions at the 2022 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Barring a last-minute change of plans, Tiger Woods is playing in this Masters. The announcement, which came during his Tuesday news conference, sent a jolt through the place long before passing thunderstorms offered up more electricity. It's not like the Masters needs more buzz, but Woods' participation...
AUGUSTA, GA
WGNO

WGNO

