The Red Sox and Yankees renewed their timeless rivalry on Friday for an Opening Day clash in the Bronx and it was an instant classic. Battling back and forth into extra innings, New York had an opportunity to send a sellout crowd home happy in the bottom of the 11th, needing just one run to score. That's when New York's newcomers stepped up on the biggest stage.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO