The Dunwoody Police Department’s 2021 Annual Report showed an overall increase in crime last year and also hits on problems with retention and recruitment within the department. According to the report, “Crimes Against Persons” increased by 20.8% in 2021 compared to 2020, with 93 instances of violent crime reported in 2021 versus 77 in 2020. […] The post Dunwoody’s overall crime rose in 2021  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO