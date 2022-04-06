ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Man jailed after stabbing at Kalispell bar

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNK4P_0f1KeGAy00

KALISPELL – A man is facing a charge of attempted deliberate homicide following a Tuesday evening stabbing at a Kalispell bar.

The Kalispell Police Department was called to a bar on the city’s eastside at approximately 9:30 p.m. for reports of an assault with a weapon.

KPD reports officers arrived to find a 27-year-old man with a laceration to the neck.

The victim was transported to Logan Health where he remains in stable condition.

MTN News

Police have identified the suspect in the incident as 35-year-old Brockton Ferguson.

Ferguson was taken to the Kalispell jail where he’s being held on a charge of attempted deliberate homicide.

Kalispell police would not say where the stabbing happened, but an employee confirmed with MTN News that the incident took place at the Scoreboard Sports Bar and Casino on Woodland Drive.

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Man Charged With Assault With a Weapon in Kalispell Shooting

A Columbia Falls man who allegedly shot a 41-year-old man early Sunday morning, injuring him and sending him to the local hospital for medical care, has been charged with assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court, according to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department. Kalispell police...
KALISPELL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
Dayton Daily Magazine

The man who impregnated his 12-year-old girlfriend and was arrested when they went to hospital to give birth is sentenced

Last summer, the doctors were nothing but devastated when a 12-year-old girl, 9-month pregnant, showed in hospital to deliver her baby. She was together with her 24-year-old boyfriend and they were so happy to finally becoming parents. Their happiness didn’t last long because the doctors immediately called the police as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bar#Kpd#Logan Health#Mtn News Police#Casino On Woodland Drive
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Washington Post

A Hawaii man’s body was found in a bathtub filled with concrete. Police say his lover killed him.

In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
KXRM

Recognize me? Woman accused of cashing stolen checks

UPDATE: According to the sheriff’s office, the woman has been identified. ORIGINAL STORY: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of cashing several stolen checks. Pictures show a female suspect with dark hair inside a vehicle. If you know who the woman is, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with felony for allegedly trying to strangle woman

POCATELLO — A 59-year-old Pocatello man has been charged with a felony after police say he attempted to strangle a local woman on Monday evening. Timothy S. Patschull has been charged with attempted strangulation following a Pocatello police investigation, which began to unfold when officers were dispatched to a home on the 1900 block of South Fifth Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, the woman told police that Patschull...
POCATELLO, ID
Law & Crime

‘I Tried To Get It Stopped’: Man Says He Reported Pregnant Fiancée to Police After She Stole Guns and Fled. She’s Now Charged with Murdering Her Sister.

The fiancé of a woman charged with the murder of her sister claims he alerted authorities multiple times that his wife had fled with stolen guns. Tony Miranda told local television station WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., that he contacted Florida and New Jersey authorities to report that his fiancée, Angielly Dominguez, took off after stealing his car and five guns. He now says that a life could have been saved if law enforcement had stopped Dominguez and arrested her for theft.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KBZK News

KBZK News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy