US oil tumbles below $100 a barrel after Western countries plan emergency oil release
The West is tapping more of its emergency oil reserves to help wean itself off Russian...www.cnn.com
this is a terrible idea. we're going to drain our strategic reserves and make 0 difference on the world market. also we'll be paying 3x for this oil when we refill these reserves at much higher prices later. we need to drill our own NOW
That's not enough! Biden needs to reinstate the leases and permits for drilling on Federal landing renegotiate the contract for the Keystone Pipeline to get finished and start replenishing the Oil released from out emergency reserves!
