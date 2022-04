NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk Board of Education members have chosen “Option B” as their preferred plan for a new Norwalk High School. Two members voted against both plans. The vote came Tuesday after an extensive conversation about how athletics would be handled as the school is built on what is now the football field, and a pronouncement from Building and Facilities Manager Alan Lo that the pool is now in the budget, given support from Mayor Harry Rilling and Council President Tom Livingston (D-District E).

NORWALK, CT ・ 23 DAYS AGO