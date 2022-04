Right, we’ve reached that time of year again. No matter what madness is being unleashed in the wider world, the new tax year has come around, unperturbed, once again.So, where should you invest this year’s individual savings account allocation? There is certainly no shortage of funds, so which ones are worth considering?We asked six financial experts to suggest portfolios that could be suitable for lower, medium and higher risk investors.Lower risk investorsVanguard FTSE UK All Share IndexInvesting in stock markets is risky and you’ll need to nurse losses at times, according to Justin Modray, founder of Candid financial advice. “A...

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO