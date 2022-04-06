ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Battery Powered Toothbrush Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Procter & Gamble, Panasonic, Church & Dwight

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Battery Powered Toothbrush Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

5G Enterprise Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Growing R & D and Deployment of 5G Network |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G enterprise market is expected to grow by USD 71.45 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 31.55% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for 5G enterprises in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions. The increasing adoption of wireless technologies in the US will facilitate the 5G enterprise market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
China’s lockdown will impact more than electronics from Yantian, Shanghai

The ports of Shanghai and Yantian are known as two of the largest electronics export hubs in the world, but if you look in the containers, you will find much more than that. Using ImportGenius, American Shipper analyzed the bills of lading of Chinese exports leaving those ports bound for the United States since Feb. 1 to see what variety of items are manufactured and exported from those specific regions.
Panasonic Said To Scout US Sites For New 4680 Battery Cell Factory

After initial reports earlier this month, a new story claims Panasonic is reportedly in talks over the site for a new US battery plant to supply Tesla and potentially other EV makers with next-generation lithium-ion 4680 battery cells. According to a fresh report from Bloomberg citing anonymous sources familiar with...
Panasonic Reportedly Weighing Several U.S. Locations For New Battery Plant

Panasonic Corp. is in talks to open a multibillion-dollar factory in the U.S. in a move to match rival lithium-ion battery manufacturers. The Japanese manufacturer is weighing several locations, including in Oklahoma and Kansas, Bloomberg reported, citing multiple anonymous sources. Panasonic, which supplies electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, would reportedly produce...
Shares in Russia's Alrosa drop as U.S. expands sanctions on company

April 8 (Reuters) - Moscow-listed shares of state-controlled diamond miner Alrosa (ALRS.MM) were down 5% early on Friday after the United States expanded sanctions on the company, aiming to cut off additional sources of revenue for the Russian state budget. read more. Alrosa, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds...
White House Warns of 'Escalating Vulnerabilities' to U.S. From Semiconductor Shortage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House held a classified briefing on Wednesday with some U.S. lawmakers on the dire risks to the American economy from semiconductor supply chain issues as it pushes Congress for $52 billion in funding to subsidize production. White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told reporters...
Food prices surged to new record high in March, U.N. agency says

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - World food prices jumped to a new record high in March as the war in Ukraine caused turmoil in markets for staples grains and edible oils, the U.N. food agency said on Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks the...
Adyen plans iPhone Tap to Pay for its US business customers

Businesses using Adyen's financial platform, such as retail provider NewStore, will be able to accept iPhone Tap to Pay from later in 2022. Following Apple's unveiling of Tap to Pay on iPhone, and Stripe's launching of a closed beta test, finance firm Adyen has announced that it will incorporate the technology. Businesses that use the Adyen technology platform will be able to provide Tap to Pay to their own customers.
Memory chips and the Galaxy S22 family send Samsung's profits through the roof

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Although it's still a little early for tech companies to know exactly how well they did from a financial standpoint during the recently concluded first quarter of the year, Samsung is obviously not looking to break with tradition, releasing an official estimate for the January - March 2022 period before putting together all the detailed data a few weeks down the line.
7 best computer monitors for entertainment, gaming and working from home

Whether you’re working from home or you’re simply seeking to get a little more richness out of video and images, there’s never been a better time to buy a new monitor.When choosing a monitor, there are a few key specifications you should look at. The most fundamental of which is connectivity. Does the monitor have the right connection ports to connect to your computer, games console, or whatever else you wish to use it with? Common display interfaces include HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort and USB Type-C.Another important point to address is the monitor’s resolution. The vast majority of monitors being made...
Chocolate Candy Recalled in Multiple Countries Due to Salmonella Contamination

A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
