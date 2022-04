The Hong Kong market saw its first special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal close Friday (March 18), with several more on their way. As The Wall Street Journal reported, Aquila Acquisition Corp.’s $128 million fundraise marks Hong Kong’s attempt to establish itself as a haven for blank-check companies focused on China and Asia. The market debut came amid a volatile time for stocks in China, thanks to worries about delisting in the U.S., ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

MARKETS ・ 20 DAYS AGO