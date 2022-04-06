United States Upper Arm Lift Market Insights, Outlooks, Growth, Opportunity

This study investigated patient preferences for renal denervation (RDN) therapy in hypertension patients in Chengdu, China. A questionnaire-based cross-sectional study was conducted between August and December 2020. First, we collected and analyzed information on demographics, the duration of hypertension, the presence or absence of medication, the medication regimen, the duration of medication, maximal and minimal blood pressure levels, self-reported comorbidities, the willingness of patients to choose RDN as a blood pressure control strategy, choice determinants and expectations for RDN. In total, 485 patients were interviewed, and 402 questionnaires were eligible for analysis. The mean age of the participants was 61 years, 53.9% of the participants were male, and 32.6% of the patients demonstrated a willingness to choose RDN as a blood pressure control strategy. The proportion of patients who were already on medication was 34.7%, whereas the proportion of those who were not on medication was 23.3%. Furthermore, 47.3% of the patients would choose RDN treatment if the procedure could decrease their blood pressure by over 20"‰mmHg, while no patient would choose the device treatment if their blood pressure would decrease by less than 5"‰mmHg. In addition, 56.5% of the patients expected that they could take one less medication after RDN. Approximately 70% of the patients expected that RDN could consistently decrease their blood pressure for at least 15 years. In summary, among hypertensive patients in Chengdu, an estimated one-third were willing to choose RDN therapy as a blood pressure control approach; these patients were younger, more likely to be male, took more antihypertensive drugs, and had concomitant metabolic disorders. The perspectives of patients on RDN were not dependent on their education levels; also, their expectations for RDN were high.

