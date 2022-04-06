Everything You Need To Know About Working The ‘Audrey Brow’

Rihanna’s maternity style just keeps getting better. Since announcing her pregnancy in January, the star has kept her outfit choices bold and colorful, wearing custom pieces and looks fresh from the fall 2022 runways. New fashion is cause for excitement, but last night while heading to dinner at Giorgio Baldi, the star revisited a classic collection from Christian Dior. Layered over her kitten print mini-dress from KNWLS was a whipstitched fur coat from the brand’s fall 2002 runway. The ombré piece, designed by John Galliano, fades from magenta to tan and features a coyote lining that peeks out on its cuffs and collars. Eye-catching from the moment it debuted on model Raica Oliveira two decades ago, the coat is one of the rarest Dior pieces that Rihanna and longtime collaborator Jahleel Weaver have selected.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO