Nashville, TN

Nashville's Voces program helps students connect with their Spanish-speaking neighbors

 1 day ago

A group of ​native Spanish speakers and educators has created a...

The Pueblo Chieftain

Puebloans rally to 'save' Central High's Spanish program

Community members rallied outside the Pueblo School District 60 administration building this week to push for in-person Spanish instruction to be reinstated at Central High School. Because the school is the only one out of Pueblo's four high schools without a Spanish instructor — Centennial and East high schools each have three and South has two —  Central...
PUEBLO, CO
KEYC

New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

“The point of the assembly was maybe to sort of quell these constant comments and stuff, but in reality, it really targeted the people who were particularly in defense of Alex [Bosacker],” New Ulm junior Teagan Hughes said. New Ulm Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Bertrang issued an apology Monday...
NEW ULM, MN
Eagle Newspapers

Music program connects with alumni

The West Genesee music program has a rich history and sense of community. This winter the Camillus Middle School band director, Erin McConnell, reached out to alumni asking for them to correspond with her current students. The hope was to give the students a non-music teacher perspective of what the band program is like as a student.
CAMILLUS, NY
Wave 3

Mentorship program at Churchill Downs helps JCPS students learn job skills

WAVE News - Wednesday evening, March 16, 2022. Former Audobon officer in Troubleshooter investigation criminally charged. John William Schulte was handed down a criminal summons Monday after being charged with harassment with physical contact and official misconduct. Lily’s Law, toughening Kentucky’s DUI laws, heads to House floor. Updated:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Gainesville Sun

Gainesville moves ahead with translation program to help non-English speaking locals

Gainesville is moving ahead with a language access program that would better connect locals with city resources on all levels. The program aims to help those who speak little to no English better communicate with public safety, local government, parks and utilities, among other services in an effort for Gainesville to grow its "welcoming city" motto. ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Fast Company

Report: College degree requirements are keeping qualified women of color out of tech

What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.
COLLEGES
WGAU

Founder of UGA’s Music Business Program dies in Nashville

He was a country music songwriter who started the music business program at the University of Georgia: Bruce Burch has died in Nashville. Burch was 69 years old. Burch wrote hit songs for a long list of artists, including Reba McEntire and T. Graham Brown. Brown took to Twitter to write about Burch’s passing.
NASHVILLE, TN
whiterivernow.com

UACCB Adult Education program helps student achieve goals

For Jenna Morton (pictured), 17, earning her GED through the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) Adult Education program was the first step in achieving her goals. The second step was learning the skills she needed to secure employment through participating in the WAGE™ program. “My son...
BATESVILLE, AR
WJBF

New program helps students and families in need on Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON, Ga (WJBF)- Gas prices soaring. Inflation, the highest in decades. Soldiers salaries: lower than you might think. For some of our enlisted men and women at Fort Gordon, some extra help making ends meet is now available. It’s called The Eagle’s Nest and it’s a pantry that was set up in an empty […]
FORT GORDON, GA
St. Louis American

UMSL Trailblazers Awards honor women focused on healing, empowerment

For more than two decades, the UMSL Trailblazers Award has honored, celebrated and uplifted the achievements of exceptional women who have paved the way for others on campus and beyond. The annual awards are part of the university’s Women’s History Month programming, and this year’s theme was “Womyn’s Lives: Paths to Healing, Hope, and Empowerment.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
blavity.com

IPG Mediabrands And HBCU 20x20 Partner To Connect Students With Careers In Media

A brand-new initiative between IPG Mediabrands and HBCU 20×20 is gearing up to help students get into media-based careers. The partnership was announced yesterday, and it’s centered on building a “pipeline” between IPG Mediabrands and various HBCUs. It’ll officially kick off on April 20 with an initiative dubbed Media Immersion Day. Notably, the virtual event’s open to both current students and recent grads interested in media and marketing.
COLLEGES
Essence

MacKenzie Scott Makes Donates $12 Million To National Medical Fellowships To Help BIPOC Medical Students Cover School Costs And Promote Health Equity

The only organization devoted exclusively to this mission, NMF has recently expanded its efforts to focus on creating pipeline opportunities to enter into healthcare roles. The more money you have, the longer you’re likely to live. That’s what studies have shown over the years–highlighting how social determinants of health...
CHARITIES

