ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

UPDATED: Framingham Fire Responds To Furnace Issue at Saxonville Home

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department responded to Delmar Avenue this morning, April 2, for a furnace issue. The call originally came over...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities respond to home fire in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:24 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division responded to the scene at N. 5th Street and Verges Ave. The first arriving units saw flames coming from the side of a house and deck with moderate smoke coming...
NORFOLK, NE
KFYR-TV

Minot fire respond to pair of fires Monday morning

MINOT, N.D. – Minot fire crews responded to a pair of structure fires early Monday morning. The department said they responded to a fire in the upstairs of a home in the 600 block of 7th Street SE around 12:20 a.m. Investigators said crews had the fire out in...
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WCAX

Vermont woman killed in crash with truck

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck. It happened on Route 7 in Leicester just before 3:30 p.m. Police say Lyudmila Cushing, 69, of Fair Haven, was headed east on Leicester Whiting Road and failed to enter Route 7 safely at the intersection.
LEICESTER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furnace#Chimney Fire#Saxonville Home#Delmar Avenue
Daily Voice

FBI Arrests Chicopee Superintendent Of Schools

The FBI has arrested a school superintendent in the region for allegedly obstructing the department's investigation into the alleged extortion of a city employee. Western Massachusetts resident Lynn Clark age 51, of Belchertown in Hampden County, was arrested early Wednesday, April 6, said FBI Boston Division spokesperson Kristen Setera. Clark is the superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools.
CHICOPEE, MA
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

Police: Source of DNA in Brianna Maitland investigation identified

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say advanced forensic genetic genealogy has helped identify the source of DNA found as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Brianna Maitland 18 years ago. Maitland disappeared on March 19, 2004. The 17-year-old had left her job at the Black Lantern Inn...
WATERBURY, VT
WRGB

Man dies after becoming pinned under tree he was cutting down

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Police say a 52-year-old man has died after becoming pinned under a tree. According to police, the man was privately hired to cut down a tree at a home in Schenectady. When the homeowner and neighbors heard a loud bang, they found the man pinned...
SCHENECTADY, NY
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy