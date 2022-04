WATERVILLE — After a few years without a baseball program, the Remsen Rams returned to action with a 7-2 win at Waterville to open this season Monday in non-league play. The Rams scored in the top of the first and the teams traded a run each in the second. After Waterville tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Remsen scored four in the sixth and another in the seventh.

WATERVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO