Club donates $250K

POCATELLO — Cole Chevrolet has donated $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley as part of an ongoing effort to support community-building initiatives, and to help the organization launch this fall at a Pocatello elementary school. The automotive company awarded the check to the local Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday morning during a Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce event at the Cole Chevrolet on Yellowstone Avenue. Jean...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 15 DAYS AGO